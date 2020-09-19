Panther-lair - Narduzzi 'happy we got the W'

Pitt’s season-opening win over Austin Peay last week was a thing of beauty. The Panthers’ defense pitched a shutout and the offense, at least the first-team unit, was close to perfection.

On Saturday, Pitt hosted Syracuse for the ACC opener at Heinz Field, and the step up in the competition led to a step down in the level of play. So while the Panthers came away with a 21-10 win, a 2-0 overall record and a 1-0 mark in conference play, head coach Pat Narduzzi wasn’t entirely enthused with what he saw.

“It’s a win,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game. “It was a lot uglier than I’d like it to be, and I told the team afterwards.”

The ugliness knew no limits on Saturday. Even the defense, which only allowed 171 yards and 10 points, had its sloppiness, like the blown coverage on third-and-11 that led to a 69-yard touchdown pass to give the Orange a 10-7 lead in the second quarter or Deslin Alexandre’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Still, the defense wasn’t the biggest issue in the win, or the unit on the team that kept the game from being more lopsided in Pitt’s favor. That distinction goes to the offense, which committed two turnovers and never found a rhythm throughout the game.

That was especially true in the second half. Pitt took a 14-10 lead into halftime and got the ball to open the third quarter but went three-and-out on that possession and came up empty on the next drive when Kenny Pickett threw an interception at the Syracuse 20.

The Panthers finally found paydirt at the end of the third quarter when Pickett and sophomore receiver Jared Wayne connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass, but the offense went back into a hole in the fourth quarter, posting a trio of three-and-outs before getting enough from the run game to eat the clock and secure the win.

Securing the win was the key, but Narduzzi would have liked to see it a bit earlier in the game.

“That’s the most disappointing thing: we kept them in the game,” Narduzzi said. “We could have knocked them out early in the third quarter; we just gave them opportunities.”

There was also the problem of penalties. Officially, Pitt was charged with seven in the win, but there were two additional flags thrown that didn’t go in the box score; one was declined and the other was offset by a Syracuse foul.

The nature of the flags was a concern to Narduzzi, as the offense had three procedure penalties and the special teams units had two.

“Things like that can’t happen,” Narduzzi said. “I told them, championship teams don’t do those things. Really, the entire game, four quarters, was really more about what we did, not what they did. So, disappointed in the execution of a lot of things today.”

Ultimately, Pitt is where it wanted to be at this point in the season: 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The Panthers will have to play much better next week to defeat No. 18 Louisville, who hosts Miami tonight, so they’ll have plenty to focus on in upcoming practices.

For now, Narduzzi will take it.

“There were a lot of things I’m disappointed in, but I’m happy we got the ‘W’.”