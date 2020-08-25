Panther-lair - Narduzzi discusses Jordan Addison, running backs, and more

We had a great Saturday practice and a nice Sunday practice, which was light after Saturday’s scrimmage. We gave them Monday off and then had another great padded practice today. The scrimmage on Saturday, the defense won the scrimmage by two. We got a 123-play scrimmage in, which is a nice sized scrimmage. So 123 plays and it came down to the end and I didn’t plan it this way, but it was tied, I forget what the score was tied - maybe 32-32. So I always have different situations, but I don’t know where I pulled this one from. We were down to the coming out period and it ended up tied after the coming out period so I just said, ‘After three overtimes let’s do two-point plays.’ So we went through overtime 4, 5, and 6 I guess and the defense came up with a stop down in the red zone, so that’s kind of how the scrimmage ended and it was a tight scrimmage and most importantly we came out of it really healthy. So that’s all I got for you, what do you guys got for me?

Since you missed so much time, do you think the play will be a little sketchy when the season does start?

Narduzzi: Great question, and really you wonder and you never know going against yourself. Is it sketchy out there now? But you get a pretty good feel. Right now our guys are pretty crisp, they’re having fun, and I think their minds are a little bit better than they were a week ago or ten days ago or 15 days ago. But even with missing spring ball, I think we got a smarter team. I think we’re going to put a better team out there on the field offensively than we did against Virginia last year. They just know what they’re doing and they are just way ahead mentally of where they were. So I feel right now we’re going to put out a good product. Once we find out who were playing, which we still don’t know and we’re dancing around with a few folks right now. I feel good with us finding someone for the 12th and I feel good we’re going to put a good product out there and it’s going to be fun to watch, I really do. It will be too bad if there’s no fans in the stands, but I think - put your TV’s on and your popcorn with a little butter and salt and get ready to go as Paris Ford would say.

Why do you think it’s so improved mentally?

Narduzzi: We did some things in the offseason just during that quarantine at the time when they were home. All the Zoom calls guys, if you were on our Zoom calls and just the different things we were able to do at that time. We weren’t on the road recruiting in May as coaches, so all we had was our kids. We didn’t have them in our meeting rooms, but we had them. If you ask any of our kids, ‘Did you learn?’ Just ask them how were your meetings during quarantine? Did you learn a lot during that time? Was that good for you? I will tell you, if they don’t say yes then I guess we got the wrong guys meeting with you. But I would say 90% of the kids I talk to are like, ‘Coach I learned so much’ because you were just able to go in more detail. And one week Coach Borbs put on an empty clinic for the guys. Like hey we’re in empty, no backs, and just talk about empty protection about every total blitz they can get. The O-Line is just walking out like, ‘Wow’. Borbs just talked about and they just went into a session where they talked just about our defense and defending our defense, I guess attacking our defense and what they do and how they do it. And again every position did the same thing, I bring up Borbs just because it was in my mind. Every position had something like that and we got a couple of new apps where we worked with our guys and just got better there. Probably something that never got mentioned is I kind of kept this secret and I can mention it now because I don’t think we’ll ever be in a quarantine again like we were. I was sitting there thinking we were doing so many meetings, what were we lacking during walk-through time. So what I did was I ordered grease boards for every kid. We sent a grease board to every player so we sent a grease board, so Coach Partridge could say, ‘Hey draw up this formation and then draw up this front on defense’ and the kids would go OK here it is and they would put it up in front of him. So just another way of walking through on grease boards. You just think about how you learn: visually, your senses, and how you’re hearing, listening, talking It and writing it. So we couldn’t walk through so what else can we do? I think a lot of those things help. I kept that secret, I didn’t really want anyone else to go ahead, but maybe somebody else thought of that. I was always looking for different ideas, but I never found anyone say that was an idea.

How do you evaluate where Joey Yellen stands today?

Narduzzi: Quarterbacks are hard to tell unless you get them in a scrimmage and I’d say there’s a lot of competition at the quarterback position right now between Patti, Joey, and Davis. Right now there’s a battle going on between all three of those guys for that next guy. You really got to be ready for three of them to be honest with you. You never know what’s going to happen with COVID and you never know when it’s going to strike you. We actually worked a lot of wildcat where you got a tailback back there as well because if you got in a jam and you’re down to your fifth quarterback you might be stuck to that. So actually when we’re in wildcat when a tailback is back there period, just knowing you could be without a quarterback. The quarterbacks are doing good, I’m really happy with the depth and it’s just going to be a battle. I don’t want to make the decision and I don’t want Coach Whipple to make the decision, I want the kids to make that decision on who that guy is.

When you were recruiting Devin Danielson, what do you kind of remember going back to that time and what stood out to you as a prospect?

Narduzzi: Coach Cherp obviously was very instrumental in Devin being recruited by Pitt, he spoke highly of him. I just remember a tough dude. Devin was a tough, throwback defensive tackle that we knew was going to play a lot of football for us. So I just remember watching a tough guy on tape from a tough, well-coached football program.

How late can you guys know before figuring out who you will play on the 12th?

Narduzzi: The clock is ticking, but our GA’s and quality control guys are ready to do an all-nighter once we find out, but the clock is ticking. I would hope we would know something by Thursday at the latest. So it’s Tuesday and it’s clicking, but it’s kind of like the NCAA Tournament, when you get to the Sweet 16 you don’t know who you’re playing yet. So it’s like tournament time. You’d like to know a heck of a lot earlier than this, it slowed preparation down but it’s equal for both of us. If we found out on the Saturday before we played them, we’d still be good. You’d have the time to get the tape broken down then it would just be a normal week, we just wouldn’t be any further ahead. We’d obviously like to be a heck of a lot more prepared than that.

When do typically start looking at that first week?

Narduzzi: The very first day we got off the road recruiting in May. So that was why I was so upset, really, and I’ll throw it out there on the table. The Big Ten, and I would think every other conference did it the same way. We put a lot of work - every coach in the ACC put a ton of work in, and that’s what you did. So quarantine we couldn’t Zoom in with our players all day, so we zoomed together and I’d be on with the defensive staff and the offensive staff would be on with the offensive staff and we’d be breaking down and watching Miami of Ohio. We spent a week on Miami of Ohio, maybe more with all their tendencies and knowing what they’re doing and who they are and this is what we’re going to do and you put a summer game plan in so when you get to the season you’re not cramming it in. So when the ACC scrapped our entire schedule and made up their whole new one it was like, ‘Why are we doing that?’ Every other conference said here is your 8-9 game ACC, or Big Ten, or Big 12 games that you’re playing and add one or two, we decided not to do that which really…We were prepared for the North Carolina game, we were prepared for Virginia, we were prepared for Duke and all the sudden we just wasted a lot of time and so did Virginia and Duke and everybody else I’m sure.

Are the players asking like who are we playing right now?

Narduzzi: They don’t really care to be honest with you. We’re prepared for the 12th and we wouldn’t really be preparing for that opponent anyways, so right now we’re just working on Pitt. We’re working on who we are and what we’re doing better and getting 3% better, so right now we’re working on beating Pitt right now, OK. We’re trying to be better everyday, so they’re not ready to talk about an opponent. We’re just worried about ourselves for now and when the time comes out, I would say maybe Sunday afternoon we’ll start to prepare hopefully for an opponent and give them a game plan and this is who they are and here is a depth chart. This is what they look like and this is the starting quarterback and this is the right defensive end and we’ll start to do some of that. We’ll start probably next week we’ll have a little bit of a scout team I guess.

What can we read into the scrimmage?

Narduzzi: You can read whatever you like. There was some explosive plays by the offense that kept them in. I think defense didn’t play bad, but all out tees is one play and one guy to not do the right thing. We had a substitution issue because the offense is tempo a little bit, probably faster than we were a year ago and we got caught with some guys on the field and we had a free play. It just takes one play. We had a red zone area where we had a stop I believe, but then we had a personal foul on the defense - I won’t tell you who it was on. So it could have been a lot different than it was, but it’s game-like situations like it was like we try to put our kids in and you’ve got to play it like it’s the game. So there’s little issues that kept really the offense ion the game longer than maybe they should have. That’s a credit to our offense doing little things right and something that we’ve got to work on defensively by hurting ourselves.

How are there running backs progressing?

Narduzzi: AJ was still banged up so he was not as ready as we want. Izzy looked good, but you know who really looked good? Izzy’s got speed and makes plays, the guy that looked really good out there was Daniel Carter. Just a big back and I don’t know what he weighs right now, I’ll have to get the strength staff to get me a weight chart, but he’s got to be about 230 pounds. But Daniel ran with his pads low and with some leverage and was hard to get down. So Daniel looked good. Vince Davis has had a great camp as well and Izzy has been - all three of those guys stood out in some way, shape or form. There was nobody that was like ‘the guy’ as far as that goes. I tell you, Jordan Addison caught a ball on the sideline and took off like he was shot out of a cannon. He’s going to special. There’s really two others, receivers when you think skilled guys on offense. Aydin Henningham has really been impressive and Jaylon Barden are both two young guys that have really been good since the beginning. I kind of said last week that there’s a couple of guys that I forgot that I needed to talk about and those are two more. I wouldn’t be shocked to see those guys playing for us this year as well.

What about the freshman cornerbacks?

Narduzzi: It will be interesting. Rashad Battle, maybe our last recruit that walked on campus I guess in January has played well and so has Jahvante Royal. I mean those two guys that have stood out. Hunter Sellers as well. I would say at this point Battle and Royal are ahead of Sellers right now for whatever reason. But all three of them are working well and one of those three is going to play for us this year. I don’t know which one it’s going to be. We’ll find out who gets it in the 15th round of this heavyweight battle. They are picking things up well, all three of them are tough and they’ve kind of hung with us this whole time and they’ve gotten a lot of reps.

Have you thought about moving anyone to defensive tackle?

Narduzzi: Yea and no. Keyshon Camp and Danielson, obviously we’ve got pretty good depth in there with David Green, Bentley, and Calijah Kancey. There’s two guys we’ve kind of toyed with and one of them is Bam Brima. He’s played a little bit in there as well, he’s tough, he’s still learning what to do in there and then the other guy is with the defensive end depth that we have in there - John Morgan and Baldonado playing well - Deslin is a guy that can play end, but Deslin is also a guy that can play inside. Deslin is a really good defensive end and we played pretty good defense with him at the end. I think he’s like 280 and moves really well. He’s a guy that could end up playing D-Tackle as well if we got into a pinch. He’s probably more of an NFL D-Tackle than he is NFL defensive end I would say just because looking at him body weight and the way he walks into a meeting room. So we’ve worked guys in there for sure, but I feel good with our depth. We’re just kind of moving around guys and getting as many guys as we can get to play as possible.

What are the best things you’re seeing from Paris Ford in the locker room and on the field?

Narduzzi: Paris is beautiful. Paris had a pick-six the other day by the way, I didn’t mention that one. He had a pick-six and I won’t tell you who threw it, but he had a nice read and broke. But Paris, the thing you love about Paris besides you know what kind of football player he is, but he brings energy to the practice field. If he’s not on the practice field, there’s a different energy. But he brings that energy whether he’s on the field as one of those 11 or if he’s on the sideline - he’s talking. He loves the game of football and he’s always talking. I love those guys that talk. He has fun playing the game of football.

Does Jordan Addison remind you of any receiver?

Narduzzi: I’m pretty bad at that kind of, I always move onto the next game. I’m even thinking back at Michigan State just some of the best receivers that you played against. I remember guy and you probably don’t want to mention his name in the city of Pittsburgh. There’s one guy that kicked out butt one year when he was at Central Michigan: Antonio Brown. I didn’t look at Antonio Brown until close enough until we got beat by him, but he’s kind of built like him a little bit, he’s slippery like him, and I did play against him in college and couldn’t stop him. Other than that, I can’t think of anybody else that he would look like. It’s hard for me to tell, but he’s going to be a good football player. Real good.