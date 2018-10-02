As Pat Narduzzi heads toward the midpoint of his fourth season as Pitt’s head coach, there’s a big question he’s facing.

It’s a question that will go a long way in determining the fate of this weekend’s matchup with Syracuse, possibly the fate of this season and perhaps even the fate of Narduzzi’s coaching tenure.

In its most simple version, the question is this:

What’s wrong with Pitt’s defense?

In a more complex version, the question is this:

Are the struggles of the defense tied to coaching, execution or scheme?

Whatever the source of the problems, the defense certainly didn’t work last Saturday in Orlando, when Central Florida became the latest team to top 500 yards of offense against Pitt. The Knights went for 45 points total and seemed to have answers for Pitt’s defense before the Panthers even asked the questions.

So now, with 43 games in the can and a few more potent offenses left on the 2018 schedule, Narduzzi has his own questions to answer, like why the same breakdowns that happened in 2015 and 2016 seem to be happening in 2018.

“Sometimes it's scheme, sometimes it's personnel, mismatches, and sometimes it's coaching,” Narduzzi said at his weekly press conference Monday.

The answer of personnel was one that seemed to apply in 2015 and 2016, as Narduzzi tried to take the defense that built his career at Michigan State and make it work with the defensive players who were, for the most part, recruited by Paul Chryst’s staff. It seemed like those players were a bad fit, especially in 2016 when seven opposing quarterbacks threw for at least 300 yards against the Panthers and the team gave up numbers that were historic.

Like 452.8 yards per game (the second-most in Pitt history) or 333.2 passing yards per game (the most in school history) or 35.2 points per game (the third-most since 1970).

But it was okay, conventional thinking said: these weren’t Narduzzi’s players. They were carryovers from the previous staff, and once Narduzzi had a defense full of his guys, players who were recruited to run his defense, then there would be improvement.

Last year, facing schedule that didn’t have DeShaun Watson or Mitch Trubisky or Brad Kaaya or Jerrod Evans, the numbers did improve. 254.2 passing yards per game instead of 333.2, and 26.6 points per game instead of 35.2. And the unit as a whole seemed to play better in the second half of the season, giving strong credence to the notion that things were on the way up.

Then came the last two weeks. First, North Carolina’s backup quarterback, Nathan Elliott, posted his first career 300-yard passing game in a win over Pitt. Then, UCF superstar McKenzie Milton looked like a Heisman finalist with 328 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and two more rushing scores on 51 yards.

Suddenly, it was 2016 all over again - except with players who had experience in the defense and were, for the most part, recruited to play this scheme.

So if the personnel question is answered - or at least should be - then it comes to the other element Narduzzi mentioned: coaching.

“It's our job as coaches to put our kids in position to make a play. And when you look at it, is it structurally? Is it physical? Is it mental? And there's a little bit of everything, which there is in every game.”

On Saturday at UCF, Pitt used a nickel sub-package with five defensive backs as its base defense, something the Panthers hadn’t done since they faced Syracuse in the Carrier Dome last season. Narduzzi praised sophomore Jason Pinnock for his work defending UCF’s slot receiver, and it seems logical that the Panthers would use that defensive alignment again when the Orange, who rank No. 16 nationally in points per game, come to Heinz Field this weekend.

But if there aren’t improvements in the structure, coaching and execution of the defense, having an extra cornerback might not be enough to prevent Syracuse from doing what it did the last time it came to Heinz Field.