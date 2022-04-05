Narduzzi: 'Competition is great and we just want to keep it going'

Narduzzi: The guys are excited about the spring game. We had a good scrimmage Saturday. A lot of good things, a lot of things we need to clean up before Saturday, for sure. We had too many unforced errors, just, you know, illegal procedures, that kind of stuff, jumping offsides, which wasn’t good at Heinz Field. But besides that, really crisp scrimmage. Came out, again, healthy, and we need to continue to get through two more of those healthy, which is a priority.

Defense came out on top again?

Narduzzi: Yeah, defense came out on top, but it’s a little skewed because there were three turnovers in the scrimmage. That’s how you get beat. Offense should never lose if you don’t turn the ball over. But they had three turnovers, some good plays by the defense, but I will say Coach (Frank) Cignetti is just getting the offense installed. When I say that, he’s not trying to win the scrimmage. In fall camp, I’m going to tell him, ‘You have to win the scrimmage.’ But he just wants to call plays, he wants to get work, which I can understand as a defensive guy and an offensive guy: you just want to get your plays run, you want to get work at this. So he’s really done that in both scrimmages. He really doesn’t care, which is fine. It doesn’t really bother me. So it’s kind of been a little different jersey scrimmages, as far as that goes.

How long does that take for guys to learn a new offense?

Narduzzi: I’ll tell you what, I think we probably have twice the offense we had in a year ago. I mean, I look around and we’ve got a lot of different stuff in. And we’ve got a lot of the same stuff. But we’ve just got a ton of offense in right now. We haven’t had this offense in in years, so I think that’s a good thing. Our kids are taking it in and really doing a good job on offense, as far as learning the offense and really getting the execution down.

How are Kedon (Slovis) and Nick (Patti) doing with that?

Narduzzi: They’re doing good. They’re both picking up the offense well, I think. They didn’t jump offsides, not one time. But they’re doing a good job operating the offense. Like I said, there’s a lot of offense in. I’ve never seen so much offense, and they just keep adding to it. I’m like, ‘You can’t do more.’ ‘Yes, we’re doing more.’ So I’ve not seen that type of volume of offense in, so it will be fun to watch.

How has Kedon done in working with other players? Like in developing his chemistry with the team. Nick has been around and everyone knows who he is, but Kedon has had to establish himself.

Narduzzi: I think good, but I’m not up on campus, I don’t see that. But I think everybody gets along on the field. The quarterback room is great. Nick’s done an unbelievable job and Kedon has as well. I think the chemistry is good. I think everyone wants someone that can help them win football games, and our kids have always done a great job of bringing guys in. Same thing with Shayne Simon; I just watch him smiling, I see Kedon smiling - that’s kind of how you gauge it. Are they smiling? Are they having fun? That’s the key.

Have the quarterbacks done anything specific that’s caught your eye?

Narduzzi: I think the big thing is just operating with all the offense. I sit in the offensive meetings sometimes and I’m like, ‘How do these guys remember all this stuff?’ We’re not smart enough on defense to know everything that’s going on like that. But they do a great job that way, so again, both quarterbacks have done a great job and I’m not going to give you a whole lot there.

Is that battle what you hoped it would be right now in the spring between those two guys? Is that what you hoped it would be, how it’s unfolding?

Narduzzi: No question. I don’t know if it’s even unfolding; we’ll see soon enough. But we want it to be a battle. We want it to be a battle at the kicker position. We want it to be a battle at the outside linebacker position. At the right tackle position. Competition is great and we just want to keep it going as long as we can.

How has your new punter looked this spring?

Narduzzi: He’s really good. Obviously we’re running the same punt team as we did last year, and he’s done a nice job. He can punt it in the pocket, he can rugby to the right, so he does a little bit of both.

Last week, you said P.J. (O’Brien) was the bad ‘thud’ player; do you have any new ‘thud’ players?

Narduzzi: He’s gotten better since I called him out. Aydin Henningham had a bad play today. But we’ve been pretty good as of lately. I think as spring ball comes nearing an end, they start to figure it out to slow down just a little bit and keep each other safe. So I’ve been happy with where they are. Someone, (Chris) Maloney got close to the quarterback today; I yelled at him. Who else did I yell at today that was, you know, a bad teammate? I think that’s about it.

How has the offensive line looked as far as the physicality? It’s tougher when you’re not trying to kill your brothers on the other side of the ball in scrimmages, but at the same time, this is a group that’s been together all last year and you guys need them to be more dominant.

Narduzzi: That’s the interesting thing. When we say ‘thud,’ ‘thud’ is on the running back. Up front, it’s live every day. There’s no half-speed blocking; it’s full-speed blocking. So the O-line/D-line thing, I don’t know if our O-line will see as good a D-line as they’ll see in practice every day. I think the D-line is really talented and the O-line is really talented, so it’s a battle with the O-line/D-line every single day.

After 13 practices, do you feel like you’ll have a starting quarterback named by the end of spring?

Narduzzi: I don’t know. You could say maybe - I don’t know. We haven’t even talked about it. We’re just coaching each day. You could, but then it’s still a battle in the fall. I mean, you can be the starting Mike at the end of spring ball, but are you going to be the starter at the end of fall camp? So I think it comes down to that.

Have you picked the head coaches for the spring game?

Narduzzi: I have.

Who are they?

Narduzzi: I can’t tell - they don’t even know that, so I can’t tell you before I tell them. I’ve picked them. I’m ready for my 4 o’clock staff meeting today. So we’ll probably release that - I’ll have E.J. (Borghetti) release that this afternoon.