The Pitt football program announced the hiring of three new assistant coaches on Tuesday afternoon. Pat Narduzzi has brought in Jacob Bronowski to coach tight ends and to be the special teams coordinator. Lamar Lindsey is set to join the staff as running backs coach, while Jeremy Darveau will be coaching the offensive line.

The three new hires are set to replace former staff members Dave Borbely, Andre Powell, and Tim Salem who were all relieved of their duties earlier this month. The three newcomers will join recently hired offensive coordinator Kade Bell to bring in four new offensive coaches to the staff.

Pitt finished 114th nationally in both total offense and scoring under Frank Cignetti Jr. in the 2023 season. The Panthers posted just a 3-9 record in Narduzzi’s ninth season guiding the program and the veteran coach opted to go with a younger coaching staff to put a jolt of energy into the offensive side of the ball.

Bronowski comes to Pitt after working at Miami (OH) the past two seasons. Under Bronowski’s watch, the Redhawks thrived on special teams as he helped the team to an 11-3 season and was part of Miami’s MAC championship team. Miami kicker Graham Nicholson won the Lou Groza Award, MAC Special Teams Player of the Year, and was first team all-conference. Punter Alec Bevelhimer was a Ray Guy Award candidate, while Cade McDonald was one of the top return men in the conference.

247Sports named him one of the best assistant coaches in the country for his work this past season. Bronowski previously held positions at Tennessee and Central Florida as an analyst. He does have some experience coaching tight ends and also did it nearby after spending the 2018-19 seasons at Robert Morris.

"My family and I are excited to be back in the Steel City and I'm grateful to Coach Narduzzi and Director of Athletics Heather Lyke for the opportunity to serve as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at the University of Pittsburgh," Bronowski said in a statement. "I look forward to being part of a high-powered offense paired with an elite defense, while giving our fans game-changing plays on special teams. I am going to work relentlessly for our players, Coach Narduzzi and the City of Pittsburgh. Hail to Pitt!"

Lindsey Lamar is tabbed to replace Powell as the team’s running backs coach. Lamar has been working as Howard’s wide receivers coach since 2020 and also as a play caller. Prior to his time in Washington D.C., Lamar served on Charlie Strong’s staff at South Florida, where he also starred as a college player. Lamar was the 2010 Big East Special Teams Player of the Year with the Bulls. Given his Florida background and recent work at Howard, he is expected to his the ground running as a recruiter.

"Lindsey is a dynamic young coach who will make an immediate impression on our running backs room," Narduzzi said of his new running backs coach. "I know he impressed us with his knowledge and passion for the game. His experience as an offensive coordinator while at Howard will also be invaluable for our entire staff."

The final staff addition will be a familiar one for Bell. Darveau worked with Bell this past season at Western Carolina. Together with the Catamounts, Bell and Darveau helped form one of the most explosive offenses at the FCS level in 2023. Western Carolina was No. 1 in total offense (504.1 yards per game), No. 3 in passing offense (321.1 yards per game) and No. 4 in scoring offense (37.5 points per game).

Darveau has previous experience working at Southern Miss, Missouri State, South Florida, and Valdosta State. As a player, he starred for Louisville in the 04-05 seasons. According to his Wrestern Carolina profile Darveau has developed over 25 all-conference players, five All-Americans, and produced eight NFL offensive linemen.

"I want to thank Coach Narduzzi and Director of Athletics Heather Lyke for the opportunity to join such a prestigious university and successful football program," Darveau said in the press release. "I am honored by their trust in my ability to recruit and develop offensive linemen. I am looking forward to putting an aggressive and physical product on the field. Hail to Pitt!"