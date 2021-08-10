Narduzzi adds two notable locals to volunteer staff

Pitt will have two volunteer assistants in the program from the local high school ranks, Pat Narduzzi announced Tuesday morning.

Eric Kasperowicz and Kraig Urbik, who spent last season as Pine-Richland’s head coach and assistant coach, respectively, joined the staff this summer, Narduzzi said.

Kasperowicz will work with film and analytics at Pitt.

Kasperowicz was dismissed as Pine-Richland’s head coach in April after eight years with the Rams that saw him win four WPIAL championships and two state titles.

A Parade All-American at North Hills in 1993, Kasperowicz went to Pitt and was a candidate for the Panthers’ linebackers coach position this past offseason. Narduzzi ultimately went with Bucknell defensive coordinator Ryan Manalac.

Urbik played for the Pittsburgh Steelers after being drafted in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft as an offensive lineman out of Wisconsin. He spent one season with the Steelers, five years with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Miami Dolphins.

Urbik joined Pine-Richland’s staff this past offseason to work with the offensive linemen.