With Signing Day four days away, Pat Narduzzi added another piece to the 2019 recruiting class on Saturday, and it’s one of the newest names to emerge in Pitt’s recruiting picture.

SirVocea Dennis, a 6’1” 215-pound outside linebacker, committed to the Panthers on Saturday, giving Narduzzi his 19th commitment in the class.

Dennis is a native of Syracuse who is spending a post-graduate year at The Peddie School in Highstown, New Jersey. This past season he scored four touchdowns on offense and picked off a pass on defense. He starred at quarterback and safety at Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, but a series of injuries led him to The Peddie School.

He signed with Air Force in December, but was let out of his Letter of Intent and drew interest from the Pitt staff. That interest was quickly reciprocated.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Pitt, so when the opportunity presented itself, I took it,” Dennis told Panther-Lair.com.

Dennis is the fourth linebacker in Pitt’s 2019 class, joining Pennsylvania natives Brandon George and Kyi Wright and Floridian Leslie Smith. George, Wright and Smith signed in December.