Panther-lair - More schedule changes for Pitt basketball

The Pitt basketball team announced some more changes to the upcoming schedule. Pitt's game with Florida State set to take place this Saturday has been postponed. No makeup date was announced. Additionally, the team's game scheduled for Tuesday January 13th against Georgia Tech in Atlanta has been bumped back one day to Wednesday January 14th and will be televised on the ACC Network for an 8:30 p.m. tip.

Pitt had started the 2020-21 college basketball season without a hitch through the first six games, but the team has been starting to feel the changes the pandemic can throw at a team. Pitt head coach Jeff Capel tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the team's game with Louisville on December 22nd.

Pitt's following two games: December 29th at Duke and January 2nd against Notre Dame were postponed due to positive tests within the University of Pittsburgh athletic department. The team was scheduled to play this Saturday at Florida State, but the ACC moved up the team's game with Syracuse to last night on short notice.

The Panthers were hardly at full strength, as three scholarship players had to miss the game due to contact tracing. Pitt came out victorious, however, as the team defeated Syracuse 63-60 with just.nine available scholarship players to push its record to 6-2 on the season.

Prior to the team's game with Louisville, it was announced that the team's leading scorer and rebounder, Justin Champagnie, would be out 6-8 weeks with a knee injury. It has been a little over two weeks since that announcement and the team has played two games without him, while three have been postponed.

Pitt's focus will shift away from Florida State, and now the team will have a week to prepare for Georgia Tech. The Panthers will head to Atlanta looking to keep its perfect 3-0 road record in tact. The Yellow Jackets started the year 0-2, but have reeled off four straight wins and will enter next week's contest with a 6-3 record. Georgia Tech last played on Sunday January 3rd, and will have a little over a week without having played a game. The two teams split the season series last season.