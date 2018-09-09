No matter what happened in Saturday's 51-6 loss to Penn State at Heinz Field, Pitt couldn't seem to get out of its own way.

The Panthers were trailing 7-6 and backed up on their own four-yard line just minutes into the second quarter, and at that point, Pitt and Penn State both looked sloppy with penalties and mental mistakes mounting on each side.

Pitt senior running back Qadree Ollison then ripped off a 63-yard run deep into Penn State territory and the momentum started to shift in Pitt’s favor. The Panthers settled for a 35-yard field goal attempt for Alex Kessman, but it sailed right in part because of a bad hold.

Pitt then generated a turnover and had a chance at redemption. Ollison worked Pitt down inside the five, but facing a fourth and three, Pitt was subsequently stuffed and from there nothing seemed to go right for the Panthers from then on out.

Pitt punter Kirk Christodoulou dropped a snap and set Penn State up with an easy touchdown just before the half. Pitt started to rack up penalties. The passing game never showed up, and Penn State rolled to a 51-6 blowout victory in front of a rain-soaked crowd at Heinz Field crowd.

Now that the dust has settled, what new questions do we have about this Pitt football team?

Penalties

Pitt had many costly penalties throughout the second and third quarters. In total, they finished with 14 penalties for 116 yards. Some of the notable ones: a block-in-the-back that ruined a nice return, a holding on Stefano Millin that gave Penn State two points on a safety, and two undisciplined penalties by Patrick Jones that kept two Penn State drives alive.

So was that a lack of preparation? Or perhaps a lack of discipline? Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi stresses the importance of the Pitt-Penn State rivalry; how is this team committing back-breaking penalties all game long? For a team and program that made this week important, they did not play with the necessary focus.

Quarterback play

Kenny Pickett was making just his third career start in his career, and before Saturday, he was 2-0 with a win over top-5 Miami under his belt. While Pickett proved to be an effective runner against Penn State in the first half, the passing game never got off the ground. Pickett finished with 55 yards passing and 30 yards passing.

In fairness to Pickett, Penn State star Trace McSorely did not have a stellar game for his standards so perhaps the weather did matter. But Pitt got nothing from the highly-regarded sophomore in the passing game. The hype was real in camp surrounding the sophomore quarterback, so that raises another question - is Pickett as good as everyone thinks?

Special Teams

Pitt’s special teams were abysmal, and that may be putting it lightly. The Panthers were not able to execute an extra point and a simple field goal in the first half, and redshirt freshman punter Kirk Christodoulou had about as forgettable as a game as one could have. He dropped a punt that directly resulted in a Penn State touchdown. But beyond his struggles, Pitt took some bad penalties on kick and punt returns as well. Typically Pitt has had strong special teams play under Narduzzi regime. How does that unit come into this game ill-prepared?

Coaching

Pat Narduzzi really dropped the ball in a lot of ways and a lot of the above issues lead directly back to him. The team did not look prepared and once things went south, they really went south. The special teams were a wreck and penalties are inexcusable in a game like this. Not only were there a lot of them, they were of the undisciplined variety - including one called on the head coach himself.

Narduzzi is known as a fierce competitor, but the penalty was a bad look for him.

On top of that, the offensive gameplan was lacking. Did the weather and execution play into that? Sure, but once Penn State started to stop the run, Pitt had no answer.

What’s ahead?

Was it all bad? No. Qadree Ollison had a strong game and the defense actually played well throughout most of the first half, but spotting Penn State field position the way the offense did eventually took its toll on that unit and they could not keep it up for four quarters.

So now Pitt is in Year Four of the Narduzzi era. He has a 22-18 record and he just got embarrassed by his chief rival on national television. The season is not lost - far from it. There’s a whole ACC season ahead for this team. But now you have to wonder about the preparation of the team, the quarterback play and the special teams, in addition to the issues they already had coming into the season.

If this team had some question marks before, there now appears to be more.