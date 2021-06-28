Montgomery: 'I felt like it was the best place for me'

It was a big weekend for the Pitt football program. The school played host to eight official visitors, and five of those players ultimately committed to Pitt during their visit. On Monday, picked up another commitment, though it was not one of the visitors from this past weekend.

Isaiah Montgomery, a 6'5" and 287-pound offensive linemen from Virginia Beach made the call to commit to Pitt. Montgomery is fresh off of an official visit to Illinois, but did take one to Pitt earlier this month. He was impressed with his time spent in Oakland, and a few weeks after that trip, he decided Pitt was it.

“I felt like it was the best place for me," Montgomery told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment. "The city, I feel like they’re going to have a good life skills program. They help you with graduation after school, like job placement and stuff like that. I just feel like it’s the best fit for me. I like the location, too.”

Montgomery chose Pitt over the Illini, along with additional offers from Boston College, Florida State, Michigan State, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others. He made stops to see Maryland, NC State, ECU, Illinois, and Old Dominion this month, but came away most impressed with his time spent in Pittsburgh.

“I just feel like I’ve seen all the schools that I was considering and I feel like they are the best for me, at least from what I’ve seen, they are the best for me," Montgomery said.

Montgomery is also from Virginia Beach, a recruiting territory Pitt hit hard in recent years under former assistant coach Chris Beatty. Some members of the staff continued that Virginia pipeline into this year. On his visit, Montgomery said he spent time with all members of the staff, and felt good vibes from all of them.

“I’d say the whole coaching staff was really on the same page," Montgomery said of the Pitt coaches. "Like they all knew what do and were organized and I felt I had a good connection with all of them.”

He is Pitt's second offensive linemen in this class, joining Ja'Kavion Nonar, who committed yesterday. Montgomery is now 11th commitment overall for Pitt in the class of 2022. Now that the dust is settled on official visits for the summer, the staff will try and key in on some recruits and try to lane a few more commitments before the season. A number of top Pitt targets have July commitment dates set in the coming days.