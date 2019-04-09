Missouri tight end recounts Pitt visit
Missouri is not typically a state in which you find Pitt recruiting, but earlier this spring the Panthers’ coaching staff hosted John Volmert for a spring practice. Volmert is a 6’4” and 233-pound ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news