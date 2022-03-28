Missouri State linebacker ready for the next level at Pitt

Since he graduated from Breaux Bridge High School in Louisiana, Tylar Wiltz has worked for the next level.

His journey started at Division II Southern Arkansas, where he spent the 2017 season. Then he went to Independence Community College in Kansas for the 2018 season. And he went from Independence to Missouri State, where he became one of the top linebackers at the FCS level.

Now, having played three seasons for the Bears, Wiltz is ready for the highest level, and he’ll spend his final season of eligibility at Pitt.

“This is so wild,” Wiltz told Panther-Lair.com after committing to Pitt. “I’ve been at so many levels and I never thought it could happen to me. You’re playing and you’re getting accolades and you watch other guys on Saturdays and you know you can play at that level, you know you can do what those guys can do, but you don’t know if you’ll get a chance to do it.

“Now it’s going to be a reality for me. The first game will be against West Virginia on a Thursday night - that’s a rivalry game. What more could you ask for?”

Wiltz, 6’1” 210, fills a key role for the Panthers, who entered spring camp without much in the way of proven depth at linebacker. And while Wiltz will be making the jump from FCS to a Power Five conference, he has done a lot in his career so far.

Last season at Missouri State, Wiltz led the Bears in tackles with 106 and tackles for loss with 14.5. He also had 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team for that performance, and in his final 15 games at Missouri State - three games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and 12 games last year - he recorded 127 tackles.

Now he’s looking forward to bringing that kind of production to Pitt’s defense, which he got to see in person during an official visit over the weekend.

“I love their defense. One thing they told me - and I could see it in person - was that they are the most aggressive defense in the nation. They run fast and hit hard and that’s what I do: I love to run and hit.”

Wiltz’s visit also gave him a chance to meet Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, who left a positive impression on the super senior linebacker.

“Coach Duzz, you know what kind of coach he is. I’ve been around a lot of head coaches and I’ve been a lot places, and you can tell when it’s a family, You can just feel the love. And I felt the love at Pitt. We were in his office and talking, and one thing that really got me was his honesty about everything. He told me everything straight-up, and that’s what I want.”

Now Wiltz is looking forward to finishing the spring semester at Missouri State before he makes his way to Pittsburgh this summer to join the Panthers in their quest for a second consecutive ACC championship.

“It’s something you dream of,” he said. “They just won the ACC championship and they’re only getting better. Being around all the players and coaches, it’s electric.”