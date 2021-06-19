Mintz found a 'family feeling' on Pitt official visit

Given that Judah Mintz’s commitment to Pitt on Friday came just two weeks after his official visit, the Panthers must have been high on his list prior to the visit, right?

“No, actually they weren’t,” Mintz told Panther-Lair.com. “I was really just open. I wasn’t leaning anyway, to be honest.

“But on the last day of the visit, I was talking to my parents and I told them it would be hard to top what Pitt did. I loved the city, I loved the campus, I loved everything about it, and most of all, I loved the staff. They felt the same exact way when I talked to them about it.”

With that conversation in mind, Mintz and his family left Pitt and proceeded to take an unofficial visit to Georgetown and an official visit to Penn State. Once those visits were complete, the family had another conversation, and once again, the conclusion was the same.

“The family feeling, the feeling that it was home, that was really the biggest part of my decision, to be honest,” Mintz said.

So on Friday, the four-star guard prospect at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia formally made the call for Pitt, becoming the first recruit to commit to the Panthers in the class of 2022.

“The very first thing that stood out was, it felt like family on my visit,” Mintz said. “Going into the visit, I was talking to Coach Milan Brown the most, but when I actually got there, Coach (Jeff) Capel ran the official visit and me and my family, we blended well with them. It felt like home to me and they really just got along with my family so well.”