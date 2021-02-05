Panther-lair - Minor setting his goals high for 2021

Pitt added a graduate transfer from Maryland ahead of the 2020 season with some great success. DJ Turner joined the Pitt team late, but he made a huge impact on the Panthers offense last season.

Pitt looked to go that route again this offseason by adding another graduate transfer from Maryland. Pitt secured a commitment from Marcus Minor back in December. The 6’4” and 310-pound offensive linemen started 17 games throughout his career in College Park, and he is hoping to have a significant impact in 2021, the same way Turner did a season ago.

For being longtime teammates even dating back to high school, it was only natural for Minor to give Turner a call to see what he thought of Pitt ahead of making his decision.

“After I knew I was going to transfer, I asked DJ how it was,” Minor recounted about a phone call he had with Turner. “Based off of already having a relationship with Coach Borbs, knowing that Coach Narduzzi recruited me out of high school, I knew it was possible that that relationship might come back up and after having the conversation with DJ and him telling me he enjoyed his process here, his coming over and his grad transferring over here, it gave me a thought that this might be a new home for me.”

Minor was a four-star out Maryland prep powerhouse DeMatha Catholic in the class of 2017. He held numerous offers, including one for Pitt, but opted to stay close to home to allow family to get to his games easier.

Still, there was a relationship in place with Pat Narduzzi from the recruiting process. Also, Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely was with Maryland prior to his time at Pitt. Everything seemed to line up for Minor the second time around in the recruiting process.

Pitt also has a void at left guard with two-year starter Bryce Hargrove having graduated. Minor said he’s working at guard for now, but has experience all over the offensive line and is willing to do whatever to get on the field.

“I played tackle, guard, center a little bit at Maryland, so I’m willing to play anything that coach needs me,” he said. “Wherever that is, wherever I need to help out at, I’m willing to do.”

Minor is already taking graduate classes at Pitt, as he is enrolled at the Katz School of Business. He is anxiously awaiting spring ball, and has only had limited interactions with his teammates due to COVID. Minor was able to speak with quarterback Kenny Pickett initially after his commitment, and he has been able to connect with fellow linemen like Owen Drexel, Jake Kradel, and Gabe Houy during workouts.

Minor is a veteran in the sport of college football, and he believes he can adjust on the fly. Given the coaching turnover during his time at Maryland, this will be the fourth playbook he’s had to learn in his career. He views that as a positive.

“So I know football is always going to be football,” he explained. “It’s all depending on the language that we have to speak to one another.”

Minor wanted to push himself and branch out. He’s taking graduate school classes this semester, and he wanted to take on a new challenge on the football field as well, and transferring away from Maryland was a big part in that. He sees his new opportunity at Pitt as a better path to chase his goals.

The goals? They are lofty. Minor admits he’s setting them pretty high, but he is eyeing a big season in 2021.

“Obviously I want to go to the league,” Minor said. "That’s my end all, be all for football. I want to be All-ACC first team. I want to be an All-American. I want to be one of the best linemen to come out of Pitt, those are some of my goals. I’m ambitious with it and I just want to be as great as I can be.”