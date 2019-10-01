News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 08:47:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Midseason look: Standout performances from Pitt's defensive commits

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

MIDSEASON LOOK: HOW PITT'S OFFENSIVE COMMITS HAVE PLAYED THIS SEASONPitt's defensive commitments in the class of 2020 have been putting up some impressive performances so far this fall. Here's a lo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}