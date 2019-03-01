Michigan DL on Pitt visit: 'Overall experience was great'
It is not often that Pitt can host an offered prospect from Michigan on a weeknight in February, but earlier this week Bryce Austin took in the Pitt basketball game against Clemson and stuck around...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news