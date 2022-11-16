The Michigan Wolverines overwhelmed Pitt in the second half on the way to a 91-60 victory in the opening game of the 2022 Legends Classic from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Michigan took a six-point halftime lead, and quickly asserted control over the Panthers in the second half and never looked back. The Big Ten squad outscored the Panthers 53-28 after halftime.

The win improves No. 20 Michigan's record to 3-0 on the young season, while the Panthers slipped to 1-2. It marked Pitt's second consecutive loss by at least 25 points after losing to West Virginia 81-56 on Friday night. Pitt will return to action tomorrow for the third-place game and will face the loser between Arizona State and VCU.

Pitt looked up to the challenge in the first ten minutes of the game. The Panthers took a 19-18 lead on a Nate Santos bucket at the 10:49 mark of the first half, but that was the last lead for Pitt. The Panthers stayed within striking distance for the remainder of the half, but things started to unravel after the break.

Michigan shot 58% from the field, including a scorching hot 72% in the second half. The Wolverines were led by 17 points from Jett Howard. Michigan also received double digit performances from Joey Baker and Kobe Bufkin with 14 apiece, while Hunter Dickinson finished with a season-low 11 points.

Pitt did not want to get beat by the talented big man from Michigan, but after double teaming Dickinson, other players emerged and made shots. Dickinson finished with five assists and rarely seemed bothered by the double teams.

Michigan committed six turnovers for the game, but many of those came well after the game was in hand. The Pitt defense did not do a very good job of pressuring the ball, and the Wolverines seemed comfortable running their offense throughout the game.

Michigan finished with 38 points in the paint.

Pitt was led by senior guard Jamarius Burton, who finished with a team-high 14 points. Blake Hinson chipped in 13, while Greg Elliott provided 12 points. The Panthers finished 6-of-20 from three-point range, and only connected on two after halftime, as the length of the 20th ranked Wolverines seemed to bother the Panthers.

Pitt star center John Huhley made his season debut after returning from a knee injury sustained in the offseason. The junior big man scored 9 points in 22 minutes of action, and clearly looked a little gassed after only returning to the court one week ago.

Pitt point guard Nelly Cummings was limited in the last game against West Virginia due to foul trouble. He managed to stay out of foul trouble on Wednesday, but he only provided 4 points on 2-of-6 shooting and dished out 5 assists while also committing 3 turnovers. Cummings left the game late in the second half and went to the locker room late in the game and did not return.