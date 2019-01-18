Miami standout adds Pitt offer
Wati Huggins was a force for Booker T. Washington High School in Miami this season. He led his team in tackles and finished the year with 14 sacks. This week, Pitt joined the recruitment for the 20...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news