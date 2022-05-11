Meet the big Cheez: Grad transfer wants to be an All-American at Pitt

Pitt looks to have landed its 157-pounder for next season, as Dazjon Casto has announced that he is joining the Panthers as a graduate transfer.

Casto, an Erie native whose first name is pronounced Day-john but is more commonly known by his nickname of “Cheez,” is excited to be returning to the Keystone State after spending the past five years in South Carolina.

“I wanted to be close to my family,” he said. “I’ve spent all of my years in college down south. My mom still lives in Pennsylvania. I was seeing my mom like once a year. I had the option to go back home and wanted to be closer to my family.”

A 165-pounder his first three seasons at The Citadel, where he was a four-year-starter, Casto dropped to 157 this season. He said making the weight was difficult at first but became easier over time, and he doesn’t anticipate it being a problem next year. Wrestlestat.com has him as the 13th-ranked 157-pounder in the country for next season.

He went 82-44 for the Bulldogs, including a 23-8 mark this season, when he came up just short of making the podium. Casto made a big splash in Detroit by knocking off defending NCAA champ Austin O’Connor of North Carolina, 8-2 in sudden victory. That wasn’t his only success against ACC opponents. He beat Virginia Tech’s Connor Brady and Virginia’s Jake Keating in the tournament but didn’t medal after losing 7-6 to Oregon State’s Hunter Willits in the blood round.

“I just don’t want to end up like that again,” Casto said. “To get ridden out and lose by a point in the blood round was a heartbreaker. Just get over the hump and fix all of my mistakes that I made.”

Casto thinks he can do that in a room that includes former NCAA champs Keith Gavin and Jordan Leen on the coaching staff as well as Nino Bonaccorsi, a 2021 runner-up who has not yet announced his intentions but is presumed to be returning at 197 pounds.

The 2022-23 lineup could also include All-Americans Cole Matthews and Micky Phillippi, Hofstra transfers Holden and Reece Heller and redshirt freshmen Brock McMillen and Luca Augustine, who just won an Under-20 U.S. Open title.

“I see a lot of studs (in the Pitt program),” Casto said. “I see good coaching. I see everything that a person needs to be a national champion.”

Casto wrestled in Pennsylvania for three years of his high school career, the first two at Erie McDowell and his junior year at Cathedral Prep. He was a PIAA qualifier during his sophomore and junior seasons, going a combined 68-14. He moved to South Carolina with his father and won a state title at Fort Dorchester High School and was an NHSCA All-American.

He brings outstanding athleticism to the mat, as he was a state qualifier in track and an all-state football player.

“It honestly just comes,” he said of how his success in other sports helps his wrestling. “I feel like all sports, they all have a connection in some way. Certain things help me with wrestling - from a track standpoint, being more explosive coming off a double-leg. I do those drills and they help me keep going and help me improve in wrestling.”

And what about that nickname? How did Dazjon become Cheez?

“When I was a baby,” he said, “I was fat and I used to drink milk and it would go down my neck rolls. My grandma just named me Cheez because I guess I smelled like a dairy product. It just stuck with me until now. I used to be nervous about it when I was a kid, (thinking) ‘Is everyone going to ask why they call me Cheez?’ But now, that’s me. They hear cheese and they think of me.”