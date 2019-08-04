Since 2019 is the last scheduled game against Penn State, we asked Pitt's players what it means to be playing in the rivalry. Here's what they said at Media Day on Friday.

Aaron Mathews: “It means like the rest of the games, honestly. To be honest, I’m not thinking about Penn State at all. It’s Virginia that’s on my mind, but when that comes I’m just going to treat it like any other game and just want to win.”

Will Gragg: “Being from Arkansas, I didn’t really know about the rivalry until I got here. But when I got here, you could tell everybody buys into it and it’s all around the city. But for them to be playing for 90+ years and this being the last one, I really think it’s special and important for the Pitt fan base that we get a win.”

Alex Kessman: “It’s always a good game. The excitement leading to it always gets us fired up just like every game. Something about that game, that tradition between the two teams that it’s a different feeling, but we’re excited for this year and we’re ready to go.”

Todd Sibley: “Being a part of this team for so long, it starts growing on you. It means a little bit more than it did when I first got here. After experiencing the first two games, it means a little bit more this time around especially being able to contribute a little bit more to the offense so you want to be as helpful to the team as you can and you want to be a part of a victory as well - that’s what it’s all about.

Bryce Hargrove: “It’s still a great rivalry and it would be nice to go out on a win because it’s the last time we’re going to play them.”

Paris Ford: “I mean it’s a rivalry. Everyone’s got that game marked on our schedule, but we’re just trying to worry about Virginia right now and we’re just going to let the dominoes fall in place.”

Patrick Jones: “You’re supposed to approach every game the same. So you’re supposed to prepare the same if you’re playing Penn State and we’re going to prepare the same when we’re playing Virginia and we’re going to prepare the same when we play Ohio. We just got to come ready to work.”

Elias Reynolds: “I feel like we treat it different in a way as our rivals, but now necessarily that it will be the last Pitt-Penn State game. It’s a personal game, but not more so because it’s the last game.”

Phil Campbell: “We know what it is going into that game and the fans know what it is. That’s a game that they’re not in our conference but that doesn’t matter, but that’s a must win for us.”

Jaylen Twyman: “You want to treat all games the same, but that is a rivalry game. We’re just trying to prepare the same way and try to win over one of them.”

Amir Watts: “First of all, I’m thankful for the opportunity. Pitt-Penn State is definitely big for everybody, but at the same time, I don’t even really like talking about it because I know how much it means to some people. I’m just trying to keep a level head. I’m just grateful for the opportunity, to be honest with you, and I’m going to try to get the win for all the Pitt fans. That’s all I’ve got on that.”

Jason Pinnock: “It’s the history behind it. It’s a blessing to be able to play in it. It’s a rivalry so there’s a lot of emotion behind it. And it’s a blessing to be able to say I played in those games.”

Chase Pine: “Growing up, I never really did like Penn State but I didn’t think I was going to come here from Virginia. Now that I’m playing for Pitt against Penn State, it could be the last one forever, so I feel like we have to go out with a win.”

Saleem Brightwell: “We just look at it like every other game. We’re going to play it like every game: hard, fast and physical. I didn’t really care about Penn State, but I do dislike them in my fifth year. I’ve grown to not like them. I started out not caring, but now it’s my last year here and I really don’t like them.”

Kenny Pickett: “It means a lot. I know it means a lot to the city. It means a lot to our fans and our players. It’s Week Three; it’s a little bit down the road and we’re focusing on the two ahead of that, but being a part of the last one scheduled - I hope they put it back on there for when I’m gone and we keep this game alive because it’s a really good series.”

Maurice Ffrench: “I treat every game the same. I don’t look at games too much more or too much less. I treat every game the same and come in and try to win.”

Jimmy Morrissey: “It means a lot. A lot of my friends go to Penn State. Some of my closest friends go to Penn State. I’m from the Philly area, so everybody is a Penn State fan. They all go to Penn State. They call it State. I’ve never drank the magic Kool-Aid. I never liked them. I still don’t like them. And it’s going to mean a lot to go to Happy Valley and play them.”

Taysir Mack: “It definitely means a lot. Anytime you can bring the team to play on a big stage, we see that as a big one.”