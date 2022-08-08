Means bring confidence, excitement to the Pitt offense

There are three things that stand out when talking to new Pitt wide receiver Bub Means. He’s big, as Means checks in at a solid 6’2” and 215-pounds. He is also confident, quickly pointing out that Pitt has 'probably got the best receivers room in the nation.'

Lastly, he’s a genuinely happy person, and it appears to be infectious around his teammates. Means has had a long road to get to Pittsburgh and it has taken him three tries, but he feels like he has finally found a home with Pitt.

Means was a three-star recruit out of Georgia in the class of 2018 and signed with Tennessee. During his time in Knoxville, he was moved to defensive back. Wanting to get back on offense, he transferred to Louisiana Tech and averaged 19.3 yards per catch with the Bulldogs in 2021. Wanting a bigger stage, he entered the transfer portal and found a home with the reigning 2021 ACC Champions.

"I love what we got going here for sure,” Means said of why he picked Pitt. “We’re going to win the natty, you feel me? That’s the goal, we’re working towards it, and I want to be part of that.”

Confidence, remember?

It wasn’t all about that, though. Means had forged a relationship with Tiquan Underwood during his first stint in the transfer portal while Underwood was a coach at Rutgers. It didn’t line up initially, but the two found a way to be reconnected at Pitt.

“We hit it off the first time, but it actually didn’t work out and I didn’t end up going to Rutgers,” Means said of his relationship with Underwood. “God just had a plan and we ended up being together now, so we’re going to make plays and I’m glad I’m with him.”

Now the pair is hoping to help bring Pitt a second consecutive ACC Championship this season. The relationship between the player and coach is a strong one according to Means.

“He’s a player’s coach,” the 6’2” sophomore said of Underwood. "One, he’s been where I want to be and two, he wants what’s best for all the kids. So he’s going to teach me to be the best. We got a great room and he was telling me I could be a part of it. He wants me to work. He’s going to show me basically how to be a pro, so I really appreciate that about him.”

Again, how about that size? At 6’2” and 215-pounds he’s hard to miss running around the practice field. Pitt cornerback and fellow Georgia native Rashad Battle described him as ‘stout and can run’ which is apt, due to his nearly 20-yard per catch average in 2021.

“I play both inside and outside, but as a receiver I’m big, fast, strong, and I just feel like I bring…give me the ball and I can make plays,” Means said when asked to describe his game.

Means was a little overly excited at times during his interview, but he was also measured in a sense as well. Calling Pitt the best receivers room in the country, after literally losing the top receiver in college football from a year ago to transfer, as reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison is now at USC was something that could raise eyebrows.

“With him we were going to be great, without him we’re going to be great," Means said. “Great player that left, without him we still have got to make plays.”

Means is just one of the few receivers expected to be a big part of the offense this season. Jared Wayne, who Means called him the 'leader' of the group, is the top returning option. Konata Mumpfield is another high-profile transfer coming in from Akron, while other returnees like Jaylon Barden and Jaden Bradley also have big expectations this season.

“We got a few receivers, all of us bring something different to the table,” Means explained. “We got speed, we got route runners, and people that go up top. We’ve got a plethora of talent in our room, so I feel like we’re going to be able to make a lot of plays this year.”

The focus for the Pitt team right now is to finish training camp, but of course that game against West Virginia looms large on September 1st. For Means, that week two game against Tennessee, the school that moved him to defense, might mean a bit more on a personal level.

“We going to put on a show against them,” Means said. “I want to beat them bad, taking that a little personal.”