Pitt hosted a number of key 2021 prospects over the weekend, and of those visitors one decided it was time to commit. Javon McIntyre is a 6’1” and 181-pound safety out of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia.

McIntyre is graded as a three-star prospect and held offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech along with a few more. On Saturday, however, he got a more in-depth look at Pitt and saw everything he needed to see to make a decision.

“I love it there,” McIntyre told Panther-Lair.com. “I came to visit and I was late so when I came in we were going to the game already. After the game we went to the facilities, I loved it there. I was talking to Coach (Cory) Sanders the whole game. We were just talking, and the cornerbacks coach and after the game we were just getting to talk and getting to know each other more.”

After talking with Sanders, Archie Collins, and Randy Bates, McIntyre sat down and told Pat Narduzzi he was ready to commit. The Panthers head coach was glad to add the Philadelphia native to the recruiting class.

“He was excited,” he said of Narduzzi’s reaction to his commitment. “He was jumping out of his chair and he has happy for me. He had me sign the ball for the 2021 commits, and I just signed the ball and he was really happy.”

Cory Sanders put in a lot of leg work in the recruitment. The two created a bond and McIntyre said a strong relationship helped lead to his decision, and the Pitt safeties coach pitched him on the two returning starting safeties for the Panthers.

“He sold me on Pitt with the players he has right now, No. 12 and No. 3, Paris Ford and Damar Hamlin,” McIntyre explained. “The two safeties are big-time players and they could have went to the league, but they came back because they trusted him as a coach.”

McIntyre thought the timing was right to make a decision as well. “I feel like it was time,” he said. “I feel like I’m just ready to focus on my senior season and not worry about recruiting anymore and go ahead and commit to a team.”

McIntyre will look to get Imhotep Charter back to the state’s elite in 2020. He helped his team to an 8-5 record in 2019 as his team advanced to the PIAA Class 4-A quarterfinals. McIntyre recorded 53 tackles, six tackles for loss, and came up with scoop and score touchdown this season.

In addition to the strong relationship with Sanders, he is a big fan of Pitt’s practice facility. The new Aaron Donald section caught his eye, and having the Pittsburgh Steelers as a neighbor was another factor.

“How the facility is split with the Steelers and an NFL team, no other college got that,” McIntyre explained. “They might play in an NFL stadium, but they’re not split practice facilities with an NFL team like Pitt does.”

McIntyre was on the visit with a number of his Imhotep teammates like Saint McLeod, Shafeek Smith, Taleeq Robbins, Enai White, Kristen McAdams, and Rahmir Stewart. He said he’s ready to start recruiting some of them to Pitt as well.

“I’m right on that as soon as a I post it,” McIntyre explained. “I’m going to let everybody know, I’m trying to recruit all my teammates.”

McIntyre becomes the third commit of the 2021 class joining Nahki Johnson and Rodney Hammond. He also marks the first Philadelphia recruit for Pitt since Hez Trahan and Patrick Amara signed in 2014.

The next step for McIntyre is to return to Pitt sometime this spring with his parents. He is excited about his commitment and the future of his new team.

“And the way Pitt is heading as a program, I like where they’re heading,” he said.