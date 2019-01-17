Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

McGowens watching Pitt closely

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

Trey McGowens should be playing against prep-aged kids and attending school with his classmates; instead, he is scoring 30 points against multiple ACC opponents on the biggest stage. There was no d...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}