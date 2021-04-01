Panther-lair - Mathis' return to provide boost for corners

Pitt’s cornerback rotation for the 2020 season was all set.

Dane Jackson was gone to the NFL, leaving room for Damarri Mathis and Jason Pinnock to move out of their rotation at the spot opposite Jackson and into full-time starting jobs as one of the top corner tandems in the ACC.

Once they were done locking down receivers together, Mathis and Pinnock would follow their senior seasons by making their cases at Pro Day and then, ideally, they would head to the NFL for a pair of long pro careers.

That was the plan. And Pinnock has followed it: he started every game in 2020, allowed less than 30% completions when targeted and picked off three passes. Two weeks ago, he put in an eye-opening performance at Pro Day, and his NFL prospects look strong.

For Mathis, the plan was delayed after he suffered a left shoulder injury last summer that cost him the season. Instead of playing his final year at Pitt and getting ready for the NFL, Mathis spent 2020 watching Pinnock and his teammates.

“It kind of pushed me back because I was getting prepared for this moment right now, how everybody’s doing Pro Day,” Mathis said at the beginning of spring camp. “But it’s a small stump in the road that I had to get through, get over, but I’m back healthy now, I’m ready to go and I’m looking forward to having a good winning season with the team.”

Mathis projected to be the team’s best corner in 2020, but his absence provided an opportunity for Marquis Williams, A.J. Woods and Rashad Battle to get a lot more reps on the field than they would have if he had been available.

That means the Panthers will enter 2021 with more experience at corner than they had in 2020.

“With the young guys like ‘Quis, A.J. and Battle, I feel like they came in and held it down, they did like they were supposed to,” Mathis said. “‘Quis came in and made some big plays; they were coming at him a lot, and I felt like he responded good to the pressure and everything. A.J. came in and played good as well. Battle came in and did what he needed to do and hold that spot down. So I felt like, as far as the young guys getting game experience, I felt like that was good for them because if something happens - you never know, this is college football, anything can happen, so I feel like they’ll be ready to go and do what they need to do. So that’s a good thing for us.

“I feel like they did a great job. I was happy. I was at home - I was mad I couldn’t play - but I was happy I to see them coming in, making plays. I knew that they could do it because we see that in practice all the time. Everybody’s capable of doing it. It’s just good to see that, when their number was called and they got in, they did what they were supposed to do. That was really good. I was happy to see that. Very happy.”

Williams, Woods and Battle will be better-prepared for 2021 than they were for 2020, but Mathis himself is a big addition to the cornerback rotation. In 2019, he was tied with Jackson with 57 passes thrown at him, but he gave up receptions on just 36.8% of those targets - nearly 10 percentage points less than Jackson. Mathis also led the corners with two interceptions and had just one fewer pass breakup than Jackson.

That’s why expectations were high for him in 2020, and while he was disappointed to miss the season, the senior from Lakeland (Fla.) said there was at least something gained from his missed year.

“I think it has given me another aspect of the game - sitting on the sideline, learning everything, getting more in the playbook, seeing stuff I wouldn’t see on the field, and I think it has taken my game to the next level.”

Pitt’s cornerbacks in 2021 are an interesting group. Williams played 510 snaps last season after entering the year with less than 50 reps in his career. Woods didn’t get any snaps on defense as a freshman in 2019 but saw 355 last season. And Battle’s 81 snaps this past season were the most by a Pitt freshman cornerback since Damar Hamlin played 82 in 2016.

That gives the Panthers exponentially more experience at corner than they had a year ago, but Mathis is still the most experienced of the group and that puts him in a rather unique position for the upcoming season.

“I’m taking more of a leadership role,” he said “I was taking it on last year; it was kind of new to me because I’ve been here so long. But it’s more of a role now because I’m the oldest guy in the room. I have to be that person for the young guys to look up to and lead them the right way.”

Of course, Mathis’ main focus is doing what he came to Pitt to do: lining up in press-man coverage against some of the top receivers in the ACC.

For his part, Mathis can’t wait.

“I’m ready. I’m ready to go, man. I’ve been watching too much football. I’ve been working out too much. I’ve been in the dungeon too much. It’s time to let me out of the cage. That’s how I feel, my mentality: let the beast out of the cage. That’s how I feel.”