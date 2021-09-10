Matchups of the week: Georgia brings some heat to Pa.

1. Cornerbacks Keenan Nelson and Omilio Agard (St. Joe’s Prep) vs. receiver Debron Gatling (Milton, GA)

St. Joe’s Prep will be playing Milton High School from Georgia on Saturday night. Keenan Nelson and Omilio Agard are considered to be the best cornerback duo in the state, so no matter where sophomore receiver Debron Gatling lines up, it is going to be a battle. This is a battle of players who have a ton of offers combined (Nelson is committed to South Carolina). This is going to be a fun matchup to watch.

2. Defensive tackle Richard James Jr. (St. Joe’s Prep) vs. offensive lineman Brandon Best (Milton, GA)

I’m interested in this matchup. Brandon Best is a senior who is committed to Georgia Tech and plays tackle. He is physical and drives feet on contact. From what I saw from Richard James last season he played in the middle on the edge and even dropped back as a linebacker. So, this is intriguing for me to see what the young top d-tackle can do.

3. Linebacker Josiah Trotter (St. Joe’s Prep) vs. running back Jordan McDonald (Milton, GA)

Josiah Trotter is going up against a big back in senior Jordan McDonald, who is listed at 6’1" and 210 pounds. McDonald has his top two schools in South Carolina and UCF. He’s got quickness with some speed but will pound over you. This will be a physical battle.

4. Receiver Lorenzo Jenkins (Blackhawk) vs. cornerback Chase Arrington (North Catholic)

I am actually really excited about this WPIAL matchup. Jenkins is considered to be one of the top receivers in the WPIAL in the 2022 class, while Arrington could be among the best corners in the WPIAL for the 2023 class. In last week’s win over Central Valley, Jenkins had 9 receptions for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns. In two games this season, Arrington has been targeted 5 times allowing 2 catches for 9 yards. He also forced a fumble. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top.