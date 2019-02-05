Matchup preview: Pitt-Wake Forest
Pitt has still not won a road game in conference play, but the Panthers' best chance may be tonight when they face Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are just 8-13 on the year and 1-8 in league play. T...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news