Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 10:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Matchup preview: Pitt-Wake Forest

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

Pitt has still not won a road game in conference play, but the Panthers' best chance may be tonight when they face Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are just 8-13 on the year and 1-8 in league play. T...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}