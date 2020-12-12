Matchup preview: Pitt vs. Gardner-Webb
It is December 20th, and Pitt's next opponent has played one game thus far. That is 2020, and it figures to only get crazier. The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs of the Big South have dealt with COVID issues...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news