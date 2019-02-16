Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-16 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Matchup preview: Pitt-Virginia Tech

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

After a very disappointing loss at Boston College, Pitt will return home today to try to end an eight-game losing streak. The young Panthers shot 29% from the field and went 10-of-37 from behind th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}