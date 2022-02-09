Matchup preview: Pitt takes on Florida State
It is a quick turnaround for Pitt, as they now travel to Tallahassee to play Florida State in a game between two teams that have lost four conference games in a row. Pitt dropped two games to Virgi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news