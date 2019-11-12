News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 10:09:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Matchup preview: Pitt-RMU

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

After a disappointing home loss to Nicholls State that not many saw coming, Pitt now takes its young squad across town to help Robert Morris open the Colonials' brand new gym. It is not a typical e...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}