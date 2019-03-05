Matchup preview: Pitt-Miami
Pitt will travel to Miami for some warmer weather tonight looking to finally end its 12-game losing streak. The Panthers have a softer finish to the schedule, and Miami has also struggled this year...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news