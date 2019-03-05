Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 10:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Matchup preview: Pitt-Miami

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

Pitt will travel to Miami for some warmer weather tonight looking to finally end its 12-game losing streak. The Panthers have a softer finish to the schedule, and Miami has also struggled this year...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}