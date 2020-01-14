Matchup preview: Pitt-Louisville
Part Two for the Pitt-Louisville matchup of the 2019-20 season is tonight at the Petersen Events Center. Back on December 6th in Louisville, Pitt fell 64-46 in a game that was much closer than the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news