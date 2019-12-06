Matchup preview: Pitt-Louisville
The Pitt Panthers beat two Big Ten teams in consecutive games to do their part in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Sitting at 1-0 in the ACC, they now have the opportunity to travel to Louisville to play...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news