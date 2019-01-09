Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Matchup preview: Pitt-Louisville

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

After a 25-point loss to North Carolina at home on Saturday, Pitt gets its second ACC opportunity at the Petersen Events Center against Louisville tonight. Tip is set for 8:00 and the game is a ver...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}