Matchup preview: Pitt-Louisville
After a 25-point loss to North Carolina at home on Saturday, Pitt gets its second ACC opportunity at the Petersen Events Center against Louisville tonight. Tip is set for 8:00 and the game is a ver...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news