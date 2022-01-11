Matchup preview: Pitt heads to Syracuse
Pitt finally broke through and found a way to hang on for their first conference win of the season on Saturday against Boston College. It was not pretty, but the Panthers have been on the wrong end...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news