Matchup preview: Pitt gets set to host No. 4 Duke
It is the last home game of the season for Jeff Capel's team tonight at 8:00, and it is a big one. It also just happens to be the last time that Pitt will see Coach K as the leader and coach of the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news