Matchup preview: Pitt-Colgate
It has been another long break for this young Pitt team, and now their first test out of the holiday break is Colgate. The Panthers got to go home for a quick visit over Christmas, and it is always...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news