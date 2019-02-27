Matchup preview: Pitt-Clemson
Pitt will be back in action for the first time in a week tonight when the Panthers host the Clemson Tigers. This is the last repeat opponent of the season for Pitt, who lost at Clemson 82-69 on Jan...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news