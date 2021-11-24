Matchup preview: Pitt battles Vanderbilt
The 3-1 Vanderbilt Commodores come to town to take on the 2-2 Panthers in a late 9:00 tip tonight. The Commodores have beaten Alabama State, Texas State, and Winthrop. The lone loss came against VC...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news