Matchup preview: Pitt at Virginia
The 11-game losing streak for the Pitt Panthers will ride into Saturday afternoon, as they face their toughest test of the season on the road at Virginia. The No. 2 Cavaliers are a complete team an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news