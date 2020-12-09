Matchup preview: Pitt at Northwestern
The 2020-21 ACC-Big Ten Challenge got underway last night, and Pitt is tasked with the Northwestern Wildcats tonight on the road for a 9:15 tip. Surprisingly, it is a bit of a familiar opponent, as...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news