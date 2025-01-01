Matchup preview: How does Pitt stack up against Cal?

The 10-2 Pitt Panthers are back in action today for a 2:00 p.m. New Year's Day tip. They have not played since December 21st, and the last (only) conference game was back on December 7th at Virginia Tech. Now they get two conference games at home to start 2025.

As odd as it sounds, the California Golden Bears will travel across the country as a member of the ACC for the first time. It is not a common opponent, as the two teams have only played three times in the series history. Entering this game, the Golden Bears are 7-5 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. The program is led by Mark Madsen in his second season at the school. While he tries to establish the identity of his program, it has been a struggle at times. He won 13 games last season in his first year, which was a huge improvement over the 3-29 season in 2022-23 under Mark Fox.

The wins this season have been over Cal State Bakersfield, Cal Poly, USC, Air Force, Sacramento State, Mercyhurst, and Northwestern State. The five losses have been to Vanderbilt by 16, Missouri by 5, Stanford by 8, Cornell by 8, and San Diego State by 21. The Golden Bears have lost four of their last five games and currently around No. 133 in the KenPom rankings.

As a team, they shoot 52% from inside the arc, 74% from the line, and 37% from three. They score 78.9 points per game while allowing 75.8 Their assist to turnover ratio is negative at 10.6:13.9 and they make about 8.3 threes per game. It is a team that is relatively experienced with some scoring punch, but have generally been overwhelmed by more talented teams. Let's take a closer look at exactly who is making the trip to the Pete and how they figure to match up.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. vs. Jaland Lowe

Blacksher is an older guard with a ton of experience. He actually spent five seasons at Grand Canyon before transferring. The 5'11" senior has played in 132 games and has averaged double figures in five of his six seasons. This year at Cal, Jovan is averaging 13 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. His assist production is countered with three turnovers per game. On the shooting front, he is converting just 38% from two but an impressive 42% from three. He has played in nine of the 12 games and has reached double figures eight times. His best game of the season was his 19-point effort against USC, but he just shot 0-6 and scored just two points against San Diego State last time out. Blacksher always seems to find his way to double digits, but it is not always efficient. That should play into Pitt's hands with Jaland Lowe on the other side. Lowe is coming off of two consecutive double doubles with assists, totaling 23 assists over his last two games. Lowe should be able to dictate tempo and control this game.

Advantage: Pitt

Andrej Stojakovic vs. Ishmael Leggett

If you are wondering if you are that old now, the answer is yes. Andrej is the son of former NBA player Peja Stojakovic. His 6'7" eldest son was a four-star recruit out of high school and is in his second season of major college basketball. He spent his freshman season at Stanford last year, averaging 7.8 points in 22.3 minutes. He decided to transfer to Cal and now finds himself in the ACC along with his former team. Andrej is the focal point of this offense under Madsen, and he has responded. He is quickly developing into one of the best young scorers in the conference. Andrej leads the team in scoring at 19.1 per game, to go with 4.8 rebounds. On the assist front, he has a negative assist to turnover ratio and averages just 1.6 assists. He is purely a scorer. Andrej has reached double figures in all 12 games this season and has seven games of 20 points or more. That includes a 31-point game against Northwestern State. Andrej shoots 50% from two and 36% from three. He also leads the team in made threes with 23. Stojakovic is a promising young scorer that is dangerous. With that being said, he is still a bit raw and needs to get stronger and adjusted to the physicality of the college game. In the San Diego State loss most recently, Andrej shot just 2-12 and scored 10 points.

Leggett is a very physical player and needs to attack him consistently. That should be able to negate some of the other scoring and production from Stojakovic. I really like Stojakovic's game and potential, but this is a tough matchup for him given Leggett's experience and strength.

Advantage: Pitt

Rytis Petraitis vs. Zack Austin

Rytis is a 6'7" junior that is a versatile combo forward. He spent two seasons at Air Force that were very productive, averaging 10.4 and then 15.7. It hasn't quite translated to his new home yet, as he is averaging just 7.8 points and 4 rebounds. He has only reached double figures in four of the twelve games. Against Missouri, he played the best game of his season with 17 points. Rytis has been very good inside the arc at 57%, but only shoots 28% from three this season. That has been the main issue, as he tries to settle into a new offense on the wing. Petraitis is capable and experienced, but he has not yet found his way in the ACC.

Finding his way is exactly what Zack Austin is doing. Last time out against Sam Houston, Zack scored 23 points and had one of his best games. Austin has developed into a legitimate three point threat. After shooting 30% from three last season, he is now currently at 45% and one of the more efficient deep shooters in the conference. It has been quite impressive to see how much Austin has developed this season. It has been a complete transformation that has allowed him to become a complete wing option.

Advantage: Pitt