Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 09:33:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Matchup: Pitt-Boston College

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

It is a new season for the Pitt Panthers as they match up with Boston College tonight for a 7:00 tip in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. It will be a long week, and the Panthers will be the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}