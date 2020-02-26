Matchup: Pitt and Syracuse, round two
The Pitt Panthers have lost four in a row and are really struggling. A valiant comeback effort against Virginia came up short on Saturday and now the Panthers are just 6-11 in the ACC. With three r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news