PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's blowout win over YSU
Pitt closed its non-conference schedule with a bang, blowing out Youngstown State 73-17 at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.
• Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's blowout win over Youngstown State
Check out 23 photos from Pitt's 73-17 win over Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.
• Chris Peak
Five Takeaways: 5 things that stood out in Pitt's 73-17 win over YSU
Five things that stood out in Pitt's win over Youngstown State
• Jim Hammett
Narduzzi: 'That's the way we scripted that win today'
Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt's blowout win over Youngstown State on Saturday. Here's a full rundown.
• Chris Peak
Video: Biles, Carter, Holstein, and Louis discuss Pitt's 73-17 win over YSU
Postgame player interviews after Pitt's win over YSU
• Jim Hammett
Mason Alexander gets Hall of Fame education on recent Pitt visit
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
4 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
3 - 1
N. Carolina
4 - 0
Pittsburgh
4 - 0
Pittsburgh
3 - 1
California
Finished
73
Pittsburgh
17
Youngstown St.