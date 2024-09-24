Mason Alexander gets Hall of Fame education on recent Pitt visit

Advertisement

in other news

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's blowout win over YSU

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's blowout win over YSU

Pitt closed its non-conference schedule with a bang, blowing out Youngstown State 73-17 at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's blowout win over Youngstown State

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's blowout win over Youngstown State

Check out 23 photos from Pitt's 73-17 win over Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. 

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
Five Takeaways: 5 things that stood out in Pitt's 73-17 win over YSU

Five Takeaways: 5 things that stood out in Pitt's 73-17 win over YSU

Five things that stood out in Pitt's win over Youngstown State

 • Jim Hammett
Narduzzi: 'That's the way we scripted that win today'

Narduzzi: 'That's the way we scripted that win today'

Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt's blowout win over Youngstown State on Saturday. Here's a full rundown.

 • Chris Peak
Video: Biles, Carter, Holstein, and Louis discuss Pitt's 73-17 win over YSU

Video: Biles, Carter, Holstein, and Louis discuss Pitt's 73-17 win over YSU

Postgame player interviews after Pitt's win over YSU

 • Jim Hammett

in other news

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's blowout win over YSU

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's blowout win over YSU

Pitt closed its non-conference schedule with a bang, blowing out Youngstown State 73-17 at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's blowout win over Youngstown State

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's blowout win over Youngstown State

Check out 23 photos from Pitt's 73-17 win over Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. 

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
Five Takeaways: 5 things that stood out in Pitt's 73-17 win over YSU

Five Takeaways: 5 things that stood out in Pitt's 73-17 win over YSU

Five things that stood out in Pitt's win over Youngstown State

 • Jim Hammett
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 24, 2024
Mason Alexander gets Hall of Fame education on recent Pitt visit
Default Avatar
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pittsburgh
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
4 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
N. Carolina
3 - 1
N. Carolina
Pittsburgh
4 - 0
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
4 - 0
Pittsburgh
California
3 - 1
California
Finished
Pittsburgh
73
Arrow
Pittsburgh
Youngstown St.
17
Youngstown St.