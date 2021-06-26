Marquan Pope commits to Pitt

On Saturday night Pitt picked up a commitment from Marquan Pope, a 6'1" and 206-pound linebacker out of Denton, Texas. Pope is listed as a defensive back, but is being recruited to play outside linebacker for the Panthers. He becomes the seventh commitment for Pitt in the class of 2022.

Pope chose Pitt over additional offers from the likes of Kansas, Tulsa, Army, Navy, Air Force, and Liberty. Pitt was his only official visit he scheduled for this month, and he made his decision before he even left town.

Pope picked up an offer from Pitt back in April and spoke to Panther-Lair.com about his initial interest in the program.

“They told me a lot about the campus and everything, so I’m really excited to get up there and see," Pope said. “They seem tight-knit up there and it definitely looks like a program I would want to be part of."

Randy Bates, Pitt's defensive coordinator, was the lead in this recruitment. Pope spoke highly of the Pitt assistant coach back in May.

“I love the energy he brings and I love all the conversations we’ve had," Pope said of Bates. "It really just seems like family up there, and he’s definitely making it seem like I could definitely be part of the family."

During the 2020 season, Pope was a key player for Guyer High School as a junior. He finished third on the team in tackles with 59 stops, and was second in interceptions with three.

Pope is now the seventh commitment in the class of 2022, and also the fifth player to pledge to Pitt during the month of June. He joins a wave of June commitments following in the footsteps of Ryland Gandy, Addison Copeland, Jimmy Scott, and Jordaan Bailey.

Pope is one of seven official visitors currently on Pitt's campus. The official visit weekend wraps up tomorrow morning. Stay tuned to Panther-Lair.com for coverage from this weekend's visits.