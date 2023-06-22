Pitt’s first official visit weekend saw the Panthers host 14 recruits and land five commitments.

But only 13 of the visitors and four of the commitments were made public, leaving one mystery visitor and one mystery commit.

And those two turned out to be the same person.

“I’m the mystery visitor. I’m the mystery commit,” Jeremiah Marcelin told Panther-Lair.com, and the Miami (Fla.) Norland linebacker prospect removed the veil of secrecy on Thursday afternoon when he announced his commitment to Pitt.

“I know a lot of guys, some guys like the media and some guys get thrown off track by the media. I didn’t want to have any of that in my way, I didn’t want to have any talk or anything like that going on. So people would ask me and I would ask to have the privacy for me and my family to go through this process.”

As such, Marcelin took three official visits in June, following his Pitt visit with trips to Maryland and Louisville. But he committed to the Panthers before he left campus on June 3, and the subsequent visits did nothing to shake him off that verbal pledge.

“The recruiting process is all about looking and comparing, so I was just re-evaluating and re-evaluating and re-evaluating,” Marcelin said. “So I went to Pitt and then I went to Maryland and I went to Louisville because I wanted to make sure my head was right with everything.

“There’s nothing else to say. I’m a Panther.”

In fact, Marcelin had barely arrived for his official visit before he knew Pitt was it.

“It’s crazy, because I knew I was going to commit when I landed,” he said. “The wheels finally touched the ground after the flight, and in my head I said, ‘I’m home.’ It just felt like home.

“When you’re going through all of this looking at schools, you try to look at everything objectively, look at everything without bias and analyze how you feel about it. If you don’t feel right about a school, you won’t want to go there. Every school has great things, but it has to feel right.

“As soon as we touched down, I knew that was it.”

Marcelin’s strong feeling about Pitt was born during his unofficial visit in the spring, but on his official visit, he was able to spend more time with linebackers coach Ryan Manalac and learn more about the Panthers’ defense.

“I was with him my whole visit,” Marcelin said. “He’s a real cool guy. He’s a young guy and a player’s coach, and that’s not something that’s thrown around; it’s something that’s really said by the players.

“He’s extremely smart and he coaches at a high level. He just put Voss (SirVocea Dennis) in the league, so he’s going to help you get where you want to get. He understands what it takes. He got it out the mud like the rest of us, going from a walk-on to a scholarship to the NFL.

“Because of my versatility, he said I can play every position. I’m 6’2” and 230 pounds and I can move and run and tackle, so he said I could play anything, but they really see me as their Mike ‘backer, their anchor to hold everything down in their defense.”

In addition to Maryland and Louisville, Marcelin chose Pitt over offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and West Virginia.