Manalac offers 2023 LB Jalen Smith
Jalen Smith is a 6’2” and 195-pound linebacker in the class of 2023. He plays for Grayson High School in Georgia, and was part of a 14-0 state championship team as a sophomore. Smith is a rising pr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news