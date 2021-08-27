Maloney earns his way on scholarship

The dream of every walk-on college football player is to one day earn a full scholarship. It’s a big honor for a walk-on to stick it out through difficult times and ultimately be rewarded for his hard work. The moment when that scholarship is finally awarded, the walk-on get embraced by his teammates and coaches, and he gets to call his parents and tell them the news.

It’s a dream Chris Maloney has probably had countless times during his first three years at Pitt, and on Thursday that dream became a reality. Maloney, a 6’2” and 255-pound defensive end was awarded a scholarship for the 2021 season.

You have probably seen the video by now: an emotional Maloney is on the phone with his mother sharing the news with her. It was a cool moment for the Fort Washington native, and one he’ll never forget.

“She was ecstatic,” Maloney told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “She was crying, I was crying too, but she’s awesome. She’s been my rock here since I came to Pitt as a walk-on, all the challenges that it entails and she’s amazing and I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Maloney has put in the work for three years leading up to this point. He has worked as a defensive end primarily, but when Pitt needed some extra help in the run game last season, he was quick to make the move to fullback and help there. Maloney has appeared in four career games, but Thursday certainly feels like the highlight of his time at Pitt.

“He works his tail off and he does anything,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said of his junior defensive end. “So he has certainly earned the opportunity to be on scholarship. I’m proud of him.”

Added Pitt senior offensive linemen Carter Warren, “I was so excited for him. (Chris) has worked his tail off from the start and I’m really glad. I’m happy for him, he put the work in just to get that.”

Like it is with many walk-ons before him, there’s a story. Maloney was a standout player for LaSalle College High School in the Philadelphia Catholic League. Despite playing for a strong high school program and attending numerous camps, he did not have any college scholarship offers.

Maloney said he never really gave up on football, but he was moving on in some respects. He was visiting Pitt just as a regular student, and took up an invitation from former Panther Jimmy Morrissey to come see the football facility. Morrissey of course was a four-year starter at Pitt on the offensive line, but he was also a one-time walk-on from LaSalle College. The two were high school teammates and friends.

Morrissey showed Maloney’s highlights to Pitt recruiting staffer Karlo Zovko, and eventually to defensive line coach Charlie Partridge as well. The relationship started between Maloney and Pitt, and the rest, you could say, is history.

It’s been a long road for Maloney to get to Thursday. He admitted there were tough days over the past three years, as the life of a walk-on in college football is not always easy.

“I definitely envisioned it,” Maloney said about getting a scholarship one day. “I always worked and trying to get this as a goal. I knew if I kept doing what I was doing and Coach Partridge was happy with my play that I kept going I would eventually reach my goal.”

Maloney has a tradition to uphold. Pitt has had a good run of walk-ons throughout the years. Morrissey may be the golden example of that: walk-on, four-year starter, and an NFL Draft pick. There was also George Aston, who went onto to become one of the top fullbacks in college football during his time at Pitt. Seun Idowu was a multi-year starter at linebacker.

Even current Panthers like Jake Zilinskas, John Vardzel, Cal Adomitis, and Johnny Petrishen started their Pitt careers as walk-ons. Maloney believes this is a program that takes every player seriously, and that has led to a strong bond with players on scholarship trusting the walk-ons.

“I think everyone here isn’t too prideful to learn from each other,” Maloney said. “I think the team culture is that walk-ons definitely have something to offer the team and definitely can give something of value to the team.”

Maloney said he wasn’t sure if he knew what was happening on Thursday, but was always optimistic that this day would come.

“I don’t know if I expected it, but I think I more hoped it,” he said.