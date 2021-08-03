Make the call: Who will lead Pitt in rushing in 2021?

With training camp just around the corner, it’s time for some season predictions. Up first: Who will be Pitt’s leading rusher in 2021? THE RETURNERS

Pitt has five returning scholarship running backs and one incoming freshman. Here’s a look at the career numbers for those five returning backs.

Pitt's career rushing stats Player Rush/Yds (YPC) Rush TDs Rec/Yds/TD A.J. Davis 239/970 (4.1) 6 37/331/0 Vincent Davis 204/946 (4.6) 11 29/182/1 Todd Sibley 64/302 (4.7) 1 3/25/0 Israel Abanikanda 28/95 (3.4) 1 2/11/1 Daniel Carter 14/57 (4.1) 1 1/5/0

It’s fairly notable that A.J. Davis leads Pitt’s roster in career rushing yards, but his total over four seasons is 970 yards. And Vincent Davis is right behind him with 946 yards in half the time. He had a team-leading 632 rushing yards last season, and 247 of those yards - 39% - came in the season finale at Georgia Tech. All of which is to say, there’s not a lot in terms of proven commodities at running back for Pitt in 2021.

Israel Abanikanda takes a handoff during Pitt's spring game. (Matt Hawley)

THE TOP CANDIDATE

Vincent Davis probably has a slight edge in the race to be Pitt’s rushing leader this coming season, simply because he had that role last season. But Israel Abanikanda isn’t far behind. The sophomore was one of the standouts in spring camp and looked the part on limited touches in the spring game. Abanikanda has solid size and good speed and moves, plus the versatility to both carry the ball and catch it. He’s arguably got the highest upside of any of the backs, and Pitt could look for him to be the man in 2021. The only thing separating Vincent Davis from Abanikanda right now is experience; Davis has some and Abanikanda doesn’t. But talent could win out and have Abanikanda as the team leader in rushing at the end of the season.

Daniel Carter (Matt Hawley)