Make the call: Who will lead Pitt in rushing in 2021?
With training camp just around the corner, it’s time for some season predictions. Up first:
Who will be Pitt’s leading rusher in 2021?
THE RETURNERS
Pitt has five returning scholarship running backs and one incoming freshman. Here’s a look at the career numbers for those five returning backs.
|Player
|Rush/Yds (YPC)
|Rush TDs
|Rec/Yds/TD
|
A.J. Davis
|
239/970 (4.1)
|
6
|
37/331/0
|
Vincent Davis
|
204/946 (4.6)
|
11
|
29/182/1
|
Todd Sibley
|
64/302 (4.7)
|
1
|
3/25/0
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
28/95 (3.4)
|
1
|
2/11/1
|
Daniel Carter
|
14/57 (4.1)
|
1
|
1/5/0
It’s fairly notable that A.J. Davis leads Pitt’s roster in career rushing yards, but his total over four seasons is 970 yards. And Vincent Davis is right behind him with 946 yards in half the time. He had a team-leading 632 rushing yards last season, and 247 of those yards - 39% - came in the season finale at Georgia Tech.
All of which is to say, there’s not a lot in terms of proven commodities at running back for Pitt in 2021.
THE TOP CANDIDATE
Vincent Davis probably has a slight edge in the race to be Pitt’s rushing leader this coming season, simply because he had that role last season. But Israel Abanikanda isn’t far behind. The sophomore was one of the standouts in spring camp and looked the part on limited touches in the spring game.
Abanikanda has solid size and good speed and moves, plus the versatility to both carry the ball and catch it. He’s arguably got the highest upside of any of the backs, and Pitt could look for him to be the man in 2021.
The only thing separating Vincent Davis from Abanikanda right now is experience; Davis has some and Abanikanda doesn’t. But talent could win out and have Abanikanda as the team leader in rushing at the end of the season.
THE DARK HORSE
Abanikanda and Vincent Davis are the out-front leaders to post team highs in rushing, and there’s a fairly large gap between them and A.J. Davis, Daniel Carter and Todd Sibley (not to mention freshman Rodney Hammond).
Technically, those three returning upperclassmen could be considered dark horses in this category, since any one of them leading the team in rushing this season would be something of a surprise, if not an outright shock.
OVERALL
Getting more out of the running game is one of Pitt’s priorities this season, and while there are several areas of the team that have to improve for that to happen, the running backs are high on the list.
Quite simply, they need to make more plays. Whether that’s making the unblocked defender miss, shedding a tackle or having the speed to turn a seven-yard gain into 17 - or more - yards, Pitt’s running backs haven’t been consistently dynamic enough in recent years.
Abanikanda and Vincent Davis seem to have the highest ceiling in that regard, and if one of them can cross the 1,000-yard threshold, it would bode very well for the success of Pitt’s offense.